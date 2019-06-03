Watch every video from Apple’s WWDC keynote here, including a Mac Pro + Display design video with Jony Ive

Now that the upcoming modular Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR have been unveiled, Apple has shared a new video taking a detailed look at the new products and their creation. The five-minute video is narrated by Jony Ive and Apple’s VP of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio. Apple has also published all of the videos it shared during the WWDC keynote, check them out below.

As today’s WWDC keynote kept a fast pace, the new five-minute video, entitled “Introducing the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR” wasn’t shared until it was posted on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Introducing the most configurable, expandable Mac ever and the world’s best pro display. Mac Pro has a Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, numerous expansion slots, and the most memory capacity ever in a Mac. It also offers the world’s most powerful graphics card and a new accelerator card that eliminates the need for proxy workflows. Pro Display XDR completes the system with a 32-inch, Retina 6K display delivering extreme dynamic range, a P3 wide color gamut, and remarkable contrast ratio. Coming Fall 2019.

Ive and Riccio narrate and highlight the design, modularity, capabilities, and performance of the new Mac Pro and 6K Pro Display XDR.

Apple also shared the other new videos that it used during the keynote on its YouTube channel that highlight iOS 13, Memoji Makeup, Voice Control, and more.