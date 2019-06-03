Apple unveils new modular Mac Pro at WWDC 2019

At WWDC 2019 today, Apple offered our first look at its brand new Mac Pro. Read on as we roundup all of the details about Apple’s new professional-grade machine. The new Mac Pro is a return of the cheese grater design.

Apple says the new Mac Pro was designed with easy access to its components. There are stainless steel handles for modularity, all internal components mount to the frame with 360-degree components.

300 watts of power, runs fully unconstrained

2933MHz ECC memory, 12 DIMM slots

8 internal PCI slots, four double-wide slots, three single side slots

Half-length slot populated with two TB3 ports, audio jack, two USB A ports, two 10Gb Ethernet ports

Up to 1.5 terabytes of RAM

Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores

Apple designed a PCI connector with a second PCIe connector and power

Multiple graphics options; can configure with options such as Radeon Pro Vega II

Two GPUs connected via Infinity Fabric Link, 5X faster than PCI bust

Apple built a brand new card called Afterburner for video editing, 6 billion pixels per second. 3 streams of 8K, 12 streams of 4K

Working with partners such as Adobe, Blackmagic, as well as internal teams like Final Cut Pro and Logic

Brand new version of Logic with focus on performance.

The most expandable Mac ever, the most powerful Mac ever

The new Mac Pro starts at $5999 for 8-core, 32GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Available this fall.

Apple unveiled the trash can style Mac Pro at WWDC in 2013, a design that ended up being controversial due its lack of upgradeability. In 2017, Apple said that it was working on an all-new “modular” Mac Pro, a claim that it doubled down on in 2018. WWDC 2019 marks our first look at the new machine.

Follow along with everything Apple announces at its Worldwide Developers Conference in our live news hub here.