Roundup: Hands-on with Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR [Videos]

In addition to all of the software announcements made at WWDC 2019 today, Apple also unveiled its new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Those in attendance at WWDC received a close up look at Apple’s new pro-grade products.

The new Mac Pro features a completely redesigned body, harkening back to the cheese grater style machine that predated the 2013 trash can Mac Pro. The Mac Pro can be configured with powerful Xeon processors up to 28 cores, with 64 PCI express lanes. It provides 300W of power and features a modular and easily accessible internal design, as well as wheels and a handle.

“We designed Mac Pro for users who require a modular system with extreme performance, expansion and configurability. With its powerful Xeon processors, massive memory capacity, groundbreaking GPU architecture, PCIe expansion, Afterburner accelerator card and jaw-dropping design, the new Mac Pro is a monster that will enable pros to do their life’s best work,” said Phil Schiller

The Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-but color, as well as a 1,000,000:1 contest ratio. It is available in a glossy finish as well as a new matte option called nano-texture. This features “glass etched at the nanometer level for low reflectivity and less glare.”

Here’s what Phil Schiller said about the Pro Display XDR:

“Pro Display XDR is the world’s best pro display and the perfect companion to the all-new Mac Pro. With Retina 6K resolution, gorgeous color, extreme brightness and contrast ratio, and a highly functional design, Pro Display XDR delivers the most comprehensive set of features ever offered on any display at this price point.”

The new Mac Pro will be available this fall starting at $5999 for an 8-core processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, the Pro XDR Display will be available for $4999, while the nano-texture model will cost $5999. If you want the adjustable Pro Stand, that will run you another $1000.

Apple had the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on display at WWDC 2019 today, and setup a Pro Studio showcasing the new technology in a real-world environment. Watch some of the first look videos below.