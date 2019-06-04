Dropbox Paper is receiving an update today that brings more powerful tables with support for images, to-dos, expanded colors, sorting, and more.

Dropbox announced the news in a press release today.

It’s not just what you say, it’s how you say it. And when you’re coordinating projects with dozens of people across different teams, that’s doubly important. It’s more than just giving individuals their marching orders—it’s making sure they actually find them. Today, we’re making that easier by rolling out a handful of enhancements to Dropbox Paper tables that will help you plan projects more easily.

The improved table support includes:

Stay on task with to-dos: Now you can add tasks to tables, assign them to team members, and set due dates.

Organize with images: Add photos, charts, and other visuals by dragging and dropping, or pasting into tables.

Emphasize info with cell colors: Apply one of five different background colors to table rows or columns to put information front and center.

Set status with highlighted text: Use the new color palette in the text highlighting tool—inside and outside tables—to communicate status at a glance.

Sort with headers: Use column headers to sort alphabetically, numerically, or by date for easy organization.

The new changes are going live for all Dropbox Paper users today. Dropbox Paper is a free download for iOS and also available on the web.

