We’ve gradually been learning more about Apple’s plans to transition away from iTunes on the Mac in favor of new standalone Music, Podcasts, and TV applications. This afternoon, Apple published a full support document detailing what happens to iTunes when macOS Catalina is released to the public this fall.

Apple explains in the support document that “all of your favorite iTunes features” will be available in the trio of new apps included in macOS Catalina. The company offers a bulleted list of where popular iTunes features are moving:

Music that you’ve imported or purchased will be in the new Apple Music app.

The iTunes Store will still be available to buy music on Mac, iOS, PC, and Apple TV.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod backup, restore, and syncing will move to Finder.

Movies and TV shows that you purchased or rented from iTunes will be in the new Apple TV app.

Use the Apple TV app for Mac for future movie and TV purchases or rentals.

Podcasts that you subscribed to or added to iTunes will now be in the new Apple Podcasts app.

Audiobooks that you purchased from iTunes will now be in the updated Apple Books app.

Use Apple Books for Mac for future audiobook purchases.

iTunes Gift Cards and iTunes credits will be maintained and can be used with the new apps and the App Store.

Apple also reiterates that user libraries will move to their respective apps automatically. “Your entire media collection will find a new home and transition automatically,” Apple says.

When it comes to buying music through the iTunes Store, Apple again notes that the iTunes Store will be available in the same form that it is now, just through the sidebar in the Music app. It also reaffirms that device syncing will move to Finder:

All of the ways you manage devices in iTunes will soon appear in the Finder on Mac. Your sync settings and previous backups in iTunes will be kept safe on your Mac after updating to macOS Catalina. Now that devices appear in Finder, it’s also easier to drag and drop files you want to transfer all in one place.

View the full support document from Apple here.

