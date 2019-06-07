Popular accessory maker, PopSockets, is out with a new version of its collapsible grip/stand made for iPhone users who don’t want to permanently attach a PopSocket. The new PopGrip Slide easily slides on and off Apple’s silicone iPhone cases for a flexible experience.

PopSockets have become a mainstream smartphone add-on, but there are likely a lot of iPhone users who might be interested in having a collapsible grip/stand for some use cases, but don’t want to attach a PopSocket to their iPhone with an adhesive.

The new PopGrip Slide is PopSockets answer for iPhone users who want the option to use a grip and stand when needed and easily remove when it’s not necessary. It specifically designed to work with Apple’s silicone iPhone cases.

Like the rest of the PopSocket lineup, the PopGrip Slide works as an iPhone stand in addition to a grip and can also be paired with the company’s multi-surface mounts.

PopGrip Slide highlights:

The new, non-adhesive base clips to your phone for maximum utility, and is designed specifically for Apple silicone cases made for iPhone

Now you can use your favorite PopGrip with your Apple silicone case. Click and twist off your PopTop for a whole new look, whenever you feel like shifting your style

Raise it, lower it, or take it off! It’s easy to slide, and it stays where you want it

Black translucent design, with matching swappable accordion and black button. Designed for Apple iPhone silicone cases.

Offers secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch cat videos hands-free

Functions as a convenient stand for ultimate flexibility

Wireless charging compatible. Just remove the PopTop, or slide the whole thing off

PopGrip Slide comes with a swappable black haze poptop

Designed to fit Apple silicone cases made for iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7+/8+, iPhone X/XS, and iPhone XS Max

PopSocket’s PopGrip Slide for iPhone is priced at $15 and comes in a black haze color. It’s available from PopSocket’s website for iPhone 7/Plus, iPhone 8/Plus iPhone X, XS, and XS Max.

