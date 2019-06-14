Today’s best deals from 9to5Toys include an iTunes weekend sale with deals from $5, Anker smart home gear starting at $14, and Logitech peripherals. Hit the jump for more.

iTunes weekend sale: $5 movies, Breaking Bad, more

A new iTunes weekend sale headlines today’s best deals. You’ll find a number of $5 movies across every genre, plus Breaking Bad at an all-time low price of $30 for the complete series. Jump into the entire sale right here. These prices are expected to last through the weekend, making this sale a great way to expand your iTunes library with fresh content.

Anker smart home accessories start at $14

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has a handful of notable smart home deals going today at Amazon, headlined by its Smart Plug Mini for $14. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $23 or $25. This slim smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant but thankfully doesn’t require a hub. You’ll be able to set schedules from within the app, making it easy to cut down on energy vampires. Jump over to our roundup for even more deals on light switches, LED bulbs, and more.

Upgrade your battlestation with Logitech peripherals

A handful of Logitech peripherals are on sale today, including its popular G-series gaming accessories from $30. This is a great chance to upgrade your setup at various price points to fit just about any need. Check out the entire sale for all of our top picks.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

