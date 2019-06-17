Microsoft launches its To-Do app on the Mac App Store with Outlook syncing, shared tasks, more

Microsoft has made its To-Do app available for the first time to Mac users. The company has launched Microsoft To-Do via the Mac App Store and includes rich features like shared tasks and lists, file attachment support, syncing with Outlook, and more.

Spotted by Thurrott, up until now, Mac users had to rely on the web app for Microsoft To-Do. Now the native Mac app provides a great way to use Microsoft’s To-Do alongside the iOS version.

Got something on your mind? Get Microsoft To-Do. Whether you want to increase your productivity, decrease your stress levels or just clear up some mental space, Microsoft To-Do makes it easy to plan your day and manage your life.

Microsoft To-Do Highlights:

Stay focused with My Day, a personalized daily planner with suggested tasks

Get your lists anywhere, on any device

Share lists and tasks with your friends, family, colleagues and classmates

Create color-coded lists

Set one-time or recurring due dates and reminders

Break your tasks into manageable steps

Add notes to any task

Attach files up to 25 MB to any task

Sync your tasks between Outlook and To-Do

Keep track of your tasks alongside any app with minimized view Whether it’s for work, school or home, To-Do helps you organise and simplify your plans. To-Do is free and available on all your devices.

Microsoft To-Do is available now as a free download from the Mac App Store. It requires macOS 10.13 or later and Microsoft invites users to submit feedback via this link. A web download for the Mac app isn’t currently available.

