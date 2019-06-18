Headlining Tuesday’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break is the return of iPad mini 5 deals, plus a notable SanDisk 1-day storage sale, and elago’s latest AirPods case. Hit the jump for more of today’s best offers.

iPad mini 5 deals drop the price to $330

We’re seeing a fresh batch of iPad mini 5 deals today, with prices going to $330 as a part of Rakuten’s sitewide sale. You can save $69 off the regular retail price, which is a match of our previous mention earlier in 2019, and the best offer we can find. After several years of leaving iPad mini on the back burner, Apple has upgraded the internals to make it more powerful than ever. It received an A12 Bionic chip and still offers up to 10 hours of battery life. In our review, we called out how its small form-factor makes it a solid choice for “when portability matters most.”

Save on SanDisk and Western Digital storage in this 1-day sale

Best Buy and Amazon are each offering notable deals on storage today. Markdowns on SanDisk and Western Digital products are available throughout this promotion with deals from $10. Our top pick is the iXpand 64GB Flash Drive for $30, with the option to upgrade to the 128GB model at $40. Either way, this is a nice way to backup valuable photos and memories you might not want just in iCloud. Check out all of the best deals right here.

elago’s new A2 AirPods silicone case is made for wireless charging

elago’s A2 AirPods 2 Silicone Case in Black is down to $8 Prime shipped over at Amazon. As a comparison, this model sells for upwards of $15 depending on the color and design direct from elago. The A2 case offers support for wireless charging with a designated cutout to relay if your device is being powered up. It’s a great way to keep the bundled AirPods case safe and scratch-free for a minimal investment.

