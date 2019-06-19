Affinity launches professional desktop publisher for Mac with integrated vector design and image editor apps

Serif is out today with its latest software release, Affinity Publisher, after running a public beta since last year. The new app is a professional desktop publisher for Mac and Windows that integrates the company’s vector software Affinity Designer and image editor Affinity Photo for a seamless experience.

Affinity Publisher was announced in a livestreamed keynote today:

Serif has today launched Affinity Publisher and revealed a unique new technology which is set to revolutionise how creative professionals work. In a world-first, Serif’s brand new StudioLink technology means owners of its vector design app Affinity Designer and image editor Affinity Photo can use them right there in an Affinity Publisher layout, simply by clicking the relevant product icon.

This means users won’t have to switch apps near as often and will be able to streamline their workflows while using Affinity Publisher, as long as they already own Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo.

The new software is compatible with a variety of file types including PSD, AI, PDF, JPG, TIFF, PNG, and Affinity. Just like Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo, Affinity Publisher is based on a one-time purchase model.

Affinity Publisher Highlights:

OpenType support and glyph browser

Text decorations and drop capitals

Linked text frames with advanced flow options

Text wrapping with fine padding control

Artistic text including text on a path

Baseline grid and text frame rulers

Correct and enhance images with non-destructive adjustment layers

Incredibly smooth gradient and transparency controls

Auto generated indexes and table of contents

RegEx search and replace

Customisable keyboard shortcuts

Saveable undo history

Super smooth pan and zoom at 60fps

End-to-end CMYK and spot colour support

PDF/X-1a, PDF/X-3, PDF/X-4 output for professional print

Affinity is planning to release the new Publisher app for iPad in the future but for now, both Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo iOS users will have functionality with Affinity Publisher documents.

While Publisher itself will come to iPad later, owners of Affinity Designer and Photo on iPad will be able to open, edit and export Publisher documents, on the move, from today.

Affinity Publisher for Mac is available now as a one-time purchase priced at $40. The company is running a limited time 20% off discount along with the launch of the software.

