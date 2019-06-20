Vanson Bourne, a third-party market research firm, was hired by Jamf to conduct a study to uncover key drivers of Apple in enterprise adoption and satisfaction with the Mac. Their results reveal incredible levels of employee satisfaction, productivity, creativity and collaboration for Mac users across all major types of employee groups (IT, Human Resources, Sales, and Engineering).

When asked how their work has improved as a result of using a Mac for work, the answers were very favorable for Apple in the enterprise:

97% of respondents claim increased productivity

95% claim increased creativity

94% claim self-sufficiency with technology

91% claim increased collaboration

Moreover, the vast majority of people surveyed (79%) stated that they would not be able to do their jobs as well without a Mac. I personally echo those results as I would gladly purchase my own computer over having to use a Windows machine. I’ve become accustomed to the flexibility of apps like Alfred, PDFpen, and Soulver. As an iPhone user, I also love the seamless integration between my mobile devices and my laptop.

Research confirms Mac users experience minimal issues on their computers. In fact, 70% of all respondents have experienced two or fewer issues on their Mac within the last 12 months. Of the respondents who cite issues, the leading culprit was actually a network problem — nothing to do with the device itself.

All of the information has been compiled into a downloadable ebook that looks at how users perceive the use of Apple products in the enterprise. While Chromebooks are certainly popular in the K–12 market, the Mac is really heating up in the enterprise. As technology has become more personal, employees don’t watch to use cheap PCs that are under-powered and loaded with bloatware. They want to use the technology they are comfortable with, and therefore that is increasingly becoming the Mac.

