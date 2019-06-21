HomePod deals from $229, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and this weekend’s $5 iTunes movie sale highlight the best deals of the day. Head below for more in this rendition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod deals arrive with best-of-2019 pricing

We’ve spotted a handful of notable HomePod deals this morning, including OWC offering an open-box model at $229 shipped. If you prefer brand new condition, B&H is currently taking up to $40 off.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on the open-box model along with original accessories. Check out all of today’s best HomePod deals right here.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low

Amazon is currently taking up to $220 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Leading the way is the Wi-Fi 64GB model for $824 shipped, which is a $175 discount and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in this configuration. iPad Pro supports the second generation Apple Pencil. This is a great way to put your savings from today’s deal to work and take your content creation experience to the next level.

iTunes weekend sales continue with notable Harry Potter offers

The iTunes movie storefront has been on a roll lately, and that streak continues with a new $5 movie sale and the complete Harry Potter movie collection for $60. You’d typically pay $80 for the entire collection of Harry Potter films, so be sure to jump on this one if you’re ready to go to Hogwarts this weekend.

Exclusive special offer for 9to5Mac readers

Get a free USB-C Travel Dock ($50 value) with the purchase of OWC’s latest 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock with code 9TO5DOCK when you add both items to your cart.

