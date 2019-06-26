Comcast Xfinity Mobile starts selling cellular iPads and Apple Watches with unlimited data plans

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile carrier today announced that it will start selling the iPad and Apple Watch Series 4. The iPad and Apple Watch join the iPhone in Xfinity’s lineup of Apple products.

Xfinity will sell the Apple Watch Series 4 beginning on June 28th, while the iPad mini, 9.7-inch iPad, iPad Air 10.15-inch, and iPad Pro 10.5-inch are available for purchase starting today. Comcast touts that these are the first non-smartphone devices available on Xfinity Mobile, as the carrier does not sell any competing smartwatches or tablets.

Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, who can add up to five lines of unlimited talk and text. As for data, there are two options: $12 per gigabyte or $45 per line for unlimited data (throttled after 20GB). Xfinity touts that users can adjust their data plan at anytime during their billing cycle to ensure they’re making the most economically smart decision.

As for pricing for non-smartphone devices, you’ll be able to add an iPad or Apple Watch to your existing Xfinity Mobile plan for $10 per month per device. The devices will then share from your existing pool of data. This is pretty standard in comparison to other carriers.

You can buy the iPad mini, 9.7-inch iPad, iPad Air 10.15-inch, and iPad Pro 10.5-inch from Xfinity Mobile today, but only through Xfinity retail stores. All of the devices are available for $0 down with device payment plans. Full press release below.

COMCAST BRINGS APPLE WATCH SERIES 4 AND IPAD WITH LTE

TO XFINITY MOBILE CUSTOMERS

Marks the First Non-Smartphone Devices Available on Xfinity Mobile

Apple Watch on Sale June 28; iPad on Sale Now

Philadelphia – June 26, 2019 – Comcast today announced it will offer Apple Watch Series 4 with built-in cellular, the new 10.5-inch iPad Air, and the new 7.9-inch iPad mini to Xfinity Mobile customers. The launch marks the first non-smartphone devices available to Xfinity Mobile customers. Apple Watch will be available for purchase beginning on June 28 in Xfinity Stores only, and customers can pre-register today. iPad is available today in Xfinity Stores nationwide.

“We’re excited to expand our lineup of Apple devices to include the advanced Apple Watch Series 4 with built-in cellular as well as the new iPad Air and iPad mini with LTE, helping support the growing mobile lifestyle of our customers,” said Billy Stephens, senior vice president, Wireless Devices and Supply Chain, Xfinity Mobile. “Combined with the range of iPhone models we currently offer, we’re bringing more value to Xfinity users with our mobile offering by providing the device that best suits their way of living.”

Apple Watch Series 4 features a 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller case, and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Whether Xfinity Mobile customers are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without their iPhone nearby.

The all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad mini support Apple Pencil (sold separately) and include the A12 Bionic chip to deliver powerful multi-tasking performance and dramatic graphics capability. Both devices are available in a variety of colors and data storage configurations on Xfinity Mobile, and feature great Wi-Fi performance and Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text. Customers and can choose from two straightforward data options for smartphones and tablets – “By the Gig” for $12 per GB of data, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line. A $10 per month fee will be added for each new smart watch or tablet activated on Xfinity Mobile.

Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data plans per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data plans, at any time during their billing cycle. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

To find the Xfinity Store closest to you where you can purchase Apple Watch or iPad, go here. For more information and to subscribe to Xfinity Mobile online, go to XfinityMobile.com. To download images and assets, go to corporate.comcast.com/mobile.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation’s first wireless service combining America’s largest and most reliable LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan – easily switching from “By the Gig” to “Unlimited” at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

