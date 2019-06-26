Stacktrace Podcast 042: “Hiding in plain sight”

Continuing to analyze the announcements made during this year’s WWDC, on this episode, John and Rambo turn their attention to the Swift Package Manager — and how the fact that it’s now integrated into Xcode is a big deal for many Swift developers. Also, how did Apple manage to hide SwiftUI for all those years, and do we think that other parts of Apple’s SDKs may be getting the “Swift UI treatment”?

Sponsored by SlashData: Take the Developer Economics Q2 2019 survey now for your chance at $12,000+ worth of prizes.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/eUFavUmtlT_StacktraceEp42.mp3

Links