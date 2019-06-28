9to5Mac Watch Time: A new podcast exploring the impact of Apple Watch

- Jun. 28th 2019 7:30 pm PT

0

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new podcast project launching in July. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives — and we plan to get personal.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

