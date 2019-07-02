Instagram adds new chat sticker for easily creating group direct messages with Stories

Instagram is rolling out a new chat sticker type that it says will make it easier for users to create and join group conversations. Instagram announced the new sticker type in a post on Twitter this afternoon.

The new chat sticker for Instagram Stories is accessible via the normal stickers window in Instagram. When you add it to your Story, users will be able to request to join an Instagram group message. You’ll be able to approve or deny requests so as to limit the number of people in the group.

In the promo video teasing the new feature, Instagram shows the chat sticker being used for things like planning parties, events, trips, and more. Using Instagram’s Close Friends feature, you can also limit who sees Stories showing the chat sticker.

Instagram has worked to improve its messaging functionality as part of its efforts to compete with Snapchat. The company briefly offered a standalone “Direct” application for messaging, but it dropped support for that app earlier this year in favor of implementing its features into the main Instagram app.

The chat sticker is rolling out now. You can download Instagram from the App Store for free.

Introducing the new chat sticker in Stories. Now, there's an easy way to start conversations with a group of friends right from your story. pic.twitter.com/A1An7d9TjJ — Instagram (@instagram) July 2, 2019

