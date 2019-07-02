Most iPhone XR owners don’t know what model they have while many believe it’s 5G capable, survey says

A new survey has asked iPhone owners a range of unique questions compared to what we see from more traditional consumer studies. Decluttr asked U.S. users if they could identify their iPhone, if it was water-resistant, whether it supported NFC or 5G, and more.

Decluttr found some interesting results from its survey of 2,000 smartphone owners in the U.S. Among iPhone owners, a majority couldn’t name what model they were using.

Only 44% of iPhone XR and iPhone 7 users knew which device they had with 46% of iPhone 8 users being able to name the model. Naturally, users with more expensive models like the iPhone X and XS were more likely to recognize what device they had purchased. Samsung Galaxy S9+ had the highest percentage of owners who could name their smartphones.

Another interesting data point from the survey is that only 14% of iPhone X, XS, and XR owners realized that their device had NFC functionality. Meanwhile, almost half of the owners of those same iPhones didn’t know the devices offer water-resistance (IP68 for X and XS, IP67 for iPhone XR).

Finally, many iPhone owners surveyed were confused about 5G functionality. 47% of iPhone users with AT&T service thought their device supported 5G connectivity, while 24% of Verizon customers believed the same. The first iPhones to come with 5G modems are expected to arrive in 2020.

As Decluttr is a refurbished device reseller, the survey also included some questions about used devices. Check out the full report here.

