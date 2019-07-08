Latest AirPods $129, a 1-day Woot iPhone sale starts at $100, plus you can snag a notable deal on the latest 9.7-inch iPad. All this and more is below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest AirPods hit $129 with this 1-day deal

Now out of stock! We’ll let you know if they come back.

Today only, Macy’s offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $129. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 and Amazon is currently charging $145. Meanwhile the wireless charging case model is still on sale for $180 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Woot iPhone sale has deals on $100 on refurbs

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished scratch & dent iPhone models priced from $100. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. Our top pick is iPhone 7, which is on sale for $180. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a 32GB model in certified refurbished condition when available. Our last mention was $10 more. Note: these are GSM-only models in some instances. Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $329. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $100 off and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro.

Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay receiver is on sale

Newegg offers the Kenwood 6.8-inch Touchscreen CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $279. Typically fetching $399, that’s good for a $120 savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen. With CarPlay support and wireless Android Auto capabilities, this is a feature-packed way to interact with your phone while on-the-road. A 6.8-inch screen also makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. CarPlay was a game-changing upgrade for me, and iOS 13 is looking to make the experience even more enjoyable.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]

Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi Extender: Can this Amazon best-seller reach my yard? [Video]

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]