Several key Apple Health employees poached by insurance company Anthem

Apple has been significantly ramping up its health efforts, but a new report from CNBC outlines how the company has lost several members of its health team recently. According to the report, health insurer Anthem is responsible for poaching those employees as it looks to improve its consumer-friendliness.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The report explains that Anthem has hired a half dozen current or former Apple employees over the last several months. The hires include veteran Apple employees, as well as newer Apple Health hires and more:

In the past few months, Anthem has hired Warris Bokhari from Apple Health, as well as Toni Trujillo Vian (a 24-year Apple vet), and senior machine learning researcher Stefanos Giampanis, according to LinkedIn and two people familiar with the matter. The health insurer also hired Ted Goldstein, a former Apple vice president from 2002 to 2007, to run its AI and health data efforts, about six months ago, and some lower-level folks like Berick Bacani, a former Apple operations specialist, as a UX designer on the digital team.

In addition to its hires from Apple, Anthem has also hired Udi Manber, a former Google executive who now serves as a technical advisor at Anthem.

Anthem’s hiring efforts come as the insurer looks to modernize its consumer offerings and make them easier to use. The company has been slow to make its products more consumer-friendly, but it is now ramping up those efforts as it faces new competition from companies like Apple.

Apple itself has made several notable hires in the health industry, including doctors. The company is said to now have over 50 doctors on staff. Earlier this year, Apple announced a partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to bring digital health records for veterans to the Health app on iPhone. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also predicted that Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind will be health-related.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: