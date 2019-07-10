Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air sees $200 discount, Powerbeats3 drop to all-time low pricing, and you can save 20% on AmazonBasics tech if you’re a Prime member. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out 2018 MacBook Air inventory

Amazon is now taking $200 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air with prices starting at $999 shipped. Both the 128 and 256GB models are available in this sale. This is tied as the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple introduced a refreshed MacBook Air lineup yesterday, and now we’re seeing a number of notable discounts on the 2018 models. Features include a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds are $75

Today only, B&H offers the Beats By Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in Asphalt Gray or Turf Green for $74.95. Originally $200, which Best Buy is still charging, these headphones typically go for around $100 these days at Amazon and other retailers. Powerbeats3 feature Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, access to Siri and remote controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. A five minute charge will deliver one hour of playback, which is great if you’re trying to get to the gym.

Save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories

Amazon is currently taking 20% off or more on a wide selection of its in-house AmazonBasics Mac gear, smartphone accessories and more starting at under $5. One standout for us is on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet 800VA Standby UPS for $55. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. AmazonBasics’ UPS is an ideal way to keep your internet running when the power goes out. It’s rated for up to 30 minutes of backup time depending on how many devices are drawing power. Check out the entire sale right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone, or even the 2018 iPad Pro. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

