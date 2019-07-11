Belkin is out today with a line of new Lightning and USB-C cables. The new Boost Up Charge cables include a USB-C to Lightning version, USB-A to Lightning, and more. The company highlights durability and style as key features of the braided nylon cables that include integrated leather cable management.

Belkin unveiled the new cables added to its Boost Up series in a press release:

Available in three different lengths and three different colors, the BOOST↑CHARGE™ made with DuraTek™ collection has been re-engineered to maximize cable durability and strength, while also featuring a convenient leather strap to keep your cables organized, tidy, and tangle-free.

The company says this is its most durable cable lineup yet due to the aramid reinforcement. Most interesting for Apple users will be the USB-C to Lightning, USB-A to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C cables that are available in 4-, 6-, and 10-foot lengths.

The Lightning cables come in black and white, with the USB-C to USB-C cable offered in pink, black, and white. The cables are priced between $25-$35.

Boost Up Charge cable features:

MFi certified

Reinforced with the power of aramid, a super-strong material traditionally used to reinforce protective clothing and strengthen products such as tennis rackets and surfboards.

Ability to strengthen and flex without stretching makes aramid perfect for cables, providing a protective structure for the wires inside.

Outer jacket of the cable is a hard-wearing double braided nylon that resists damage.

Improved strain relief. The point where the cable joins with the connector head is made flexible with TPE and longer than that found on other cables. This added length and flexibility absorbs stress and reinforces the juncture between the cable and connector head, preventing separation.

The new cables will be available at Apple Stores as well as direct from Belkin (shipping soon). Check out more from Belkin on the company’s homepage and Amazon storefront.

