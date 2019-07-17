Apple’s official iPad Pro and iPhone XS cases see rare discounts, while Amazon hosts a massive AmazonBasics tech sale with Mac accessories and more. All that can be found in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Silicone iPhone XS cases just $25 in various colors

Amazon has official Apple Silicone iPhone XS Cases in a few different colors for $25 for Prime members, or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $39 at Apple, that’s good for a 35% discount, is a new Amazon all-time low, and one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. If you’ve been protecting your iPhone XS with a third-party option to hold you over, this deal is a great way to mix up the handset’s style or step up to a higher-end case. It’s said to “fit snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.”

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s official Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro at $62. Regularly $79 at other retailers, this is an Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 11-inch model with protection for both the front and back. It delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple.

Prime Day may be over, but AmazonBasics deals continue

There is a new AmazonBasics sale following Prime Day that takes up to 50% off various Mac accessories, iPhone cases, and much more. Our top picks can be found right here, which include but are not limited to LED light bulbs, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless mice.

Hyper takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories

Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD, and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

