Tennessee State University is teaming up with Apple to increase diversity in coding. The university held its inaugural HBCU C2 Presidential Academy on Friday, inviting students from across the country to learn from Apple’s coding curriculum.

As detailed by The Tennessean, attendees learn from Apple’s Swift-based coding curriculum. Apple also provided equipment, scholarships, and professional development services for the initiative.

Students were free to focus on applications that they thought would improve the community. For instance, some students worked on an application that made it easier to find parking at Tennessee State University.

“The goal is to make sure HBCUs are not only up to date, but are creators and innovators of this new technology,” said Robbie Melton, TSU’s interim Dean of Graduates and Professional Studies and the initiative’s main facilitator. “Coding and app development is a growing part of the global workforce, and we want to help make sure people of color, especially our students, are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be competitive, and successful,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice predestine of environment, policy, and social initiatives touted the partnership in a statement. “Students of all backgrounds should have the opportunity to learn to code. We are proud to be part of a sustainable community network that is increasing access to teaching and learning,” Jackson said.

Apple has worked with schools across the world to expand its Everyone Can Code initiative. The program first launched in 2017, and Apple has swiftly been rolling it out to more students everywhere.

