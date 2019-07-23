TD Ameritrade launches new CarPlay app ‘TDAN Radio’ with live streaming and on-demand news

TD Ameritrade has expanded its digital efforts today to included CarPlay. The financial broker has launched a new TDAN Radio app for CarPlay, allowing users to stream real-time market news in their car. The app is also available for iPhone.

The TDAN Radio app provides a lineup of different financial news programs, and is completely subscription-free. The app supports both live streaming during the trading day, as well as on-demand playback:

TD Ameritrade Network provides a unique lineup of financial news programs, all available to stream without a subscription. Listen to industry experts as they track market action and interpret how it may apply to your investment portfolio. Get real-time insights, commentary, and exclusive access to CEOs, analysts, and market experts. Live stream all market day, or catch up with audio clips available on-demand.

The new TDAN Radio app comes as TD Ameritrade ramps up its in-car efforts across all platforms, as detailed by TechCrunch. For Android Auto and Echo Auto, drivers can use voice commands to hear market performance summaries and sector updates, as well as check account balances and portfolio performance.

“In a connected world like ours, we have to meet investors where they are, whether at home, in the office, or on the go,” Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade said in a statement. “In-vehicle technology offers a new type of connectivity that further breaks down barriers to accessing financial education and markets.”

TDAN is available on the App Store for free.

