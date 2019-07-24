Stacktrace Podcast 046: “The ship has been shipped”

Rambo goes on a shipping spree while also finding out exciting new info about this year’s iPhones. In the meantime John cheers himself up by writing a Markdown parser, and the Pixelmator team embeds their entire app inside of Photos. Also, what does it take to build up an audience and to make a blog successful?

Links