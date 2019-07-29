Rock band Tool has announced today that it is finally joining the digital music era. The band took to Twitter this evening to reveal that its entire catalog will come to all digital and streaming services this week.

Tool says that its catalog will come to Apple Music, iTunes, and other streaming services this Friday, August 2nd. This includes every album from Tool, such as “Undertow,” “Ænima,” and Lateralus.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Tool:

Tool is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 1990, the group’s line-up includes drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones, and vocalist Maynard James Keenan. Justin Chancellor has been the band’s bassist since 1995, replacing their original bassist Paul D’Amour. Tool has won three Grammy Awards, performed worldwide tours, and produced albums topping the charts in several countries.

This announcement, unsurprisingly, comes as Tool promotes their upcoming album “Fear Incoulum,” which will be released on August 30th. The album is the band’s first in thirteen years and was just confirmed today.

Tool has remained one of the longest holdouts not just of streaming music platforms like Apple Music, but also traditional digital stores like iTunes. In 2017, it was rumored that the band would finally join streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, but that did not come to fruition until now.

