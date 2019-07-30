Apple has announced a new addition to the Today at Apple session lineup. In a series of “art-based Today At Apple augmented reality experiences”, customers can go on an interactive walk to see AR set pieces from leading digital artists.

There’s also a new in-store session which walks customers through using Swift Playgrounds to create their own AR experience. And, Apple will be debuting an AR art installation in every Apple Store.

Available at any Apple Store around the world, customers can use the new [AR]T Viewer in the Apple Store app to interact with an AR piece called ‘Amass’ created by artist Nick Cave. It’s cool to see Apple rolling out something to all stores at once. Amass lets the viewer “experience a universe of positive energy right in the middle of an Apple Store.”

The AR walks and other in-store sessions are subject to geographical availability.

The augmented reality Today at Apple walks will be offered at select stores, including Fifth Avenue in New York, Union Square in San Francisco, Covent Garden in London, and Marche Saint-Germain in Paris. The AR art will be integrated into the local landmarks.

Apple will demo work from a range of artists, from abstract 3D arrangements to portal-like canvasses and text layouts.

In a statement, head of retail Deirdre O’Brien said that she hopes Apple customers are inspired by the new [AR]T initiatives.

“Today at Apple offers a window into the creative arts made possible by our products and customers,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We hope attendees are inspired by the incredible AR creations in the [AR]T Walk and in-store installation, and we can’t wait to see what our visitors learn to create in the [AR]T Lab.”

The in-store 90-minute sessions will direct customers through making an AR experience in Swift Playgrounds. The sessions will incorporate set pieces from New York artist Sarah Rothberg.

The new sessions will start from August 10. Like all Today at Apple sessions, they are free to join. You just have to register online to attend. Registration is open now.