iPhone 11 Apple Pencil support not a sketchy rumor for this finance analyst

A new analyst note from Citi Research today shares the expectation that the iPhone 11 will be the first to include Apple Pencil support. This comes after several years that we’ve heard rumors about the iPhone bringing functionality for the stylus.

Last year we saw a couple of reports that the iPhone XS and XS Max would be the first to include Apple Pencil support. Of course, that didn’t happen, but now Citi analysts say they are expecting Apple Pencil functionality to arrive with the iPhone 11 this year (via Business Insider). Notably, Citi doesn’t regularly issue predictions for Apple products, and typically focuses on a company’s financial performance and the like, so the firm doesn’t really have a firm track record to compare against.

Rumors about Apple Pencil support for iPhone go back several years when Tim Cook slipped and said “If you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable…” in an interview in 2016. Following that we saw numerous patents around iPhone use with the stylus, and a report about the possibility of a smaller sized Apple Pencil.

In our poll last year asking if readers would use Apple Pencil with iPhone, 51% answered with “definitely” or “maybe” with 49% saying “no”. If Apple does offer iPhone support for its stylus (this year or in the future), it certainly would be a benefit for its accessories revenue considering the cheapest (first-gen) Apple Pencil goes for $100.

Currently, the first-generation Apple Pencil works with the iPad mini 5, 6th-gen iPad, 1st and 2nd-gen iPad Pro, and 3rd-gen iPad Air. The second-gen Apple Pencil only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 3rd-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

