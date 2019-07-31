Verizon 5G service has today been extended to four more cities: Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis. and Washington, DC. However, the extremely short-range coverage of the latest mobile data tech means that the usual 5G caveat applies…

Verizon’s official announcement contains that all-important word (our emphasis).

Today, Verizon launched 5G Ultra Wideband service in four additional U.S. cities. Customers in parts of Washington DC, Atlanta, Detroit, and Indianapolis will now be able to access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, joining Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul as Verizon’s first 5G mobility cities.

Indeed, the further you read into the announcement, the more limited the service becomes. First, it’s “parts” of these cities. Then it’s a little more specific.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in and around public spaces like parks, monuments, museums, college campuses and stadiums.

Finally, we get to the actual locations.

In Washington DC, consumers, businesses and government agencies can initially access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service in areas of Foggy Bottom, Dupont Circle, Cardozo / U Street, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Le Droit Park, Georgetown Waterfront, Judiciary Square, Shaw, Eckington, NOMA, National Mall and the Smithsonian, Gallery Place / Chinatown, Mt. Vernon Square, Downtown, Penn Quarter, Brentwood, Southwest Waterfront, Navy Yard, and nearby Crystal City, VA, as well as around landmarks such as the Ronald Reagan National Airport, United States Botanical Gardens, Hart Senate Building, National Gallery of Art, Lafayette Square, The White House, Freedom Plaza, Farragut Square, George Washington University, Capital One Arena, Union Station, Howard University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, and Georgetown Waterfront Park. In Atlanta, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following neighborhoods: Downtown, Midtown, Tech Square, and around such landmarks as The Fox Theater, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Backyard, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, and parts of Renaissance Park. In Detroit, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following areas: Dearborn, Livonia, and Troy, including areas around the Oakland-Troy Airport. In Indianapolis, 5G Ultra Wideband service is initially available in parts of the following neighborhoods, Arsenal Heights, Bates Hendricks, Castleton, Crown Hill, Fountain Square, Grace Tuxedo Park, Hawthorne, Historic Meridian Park, Lockerbie Square, Ransom Place, Renaissance Place, St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood, Upper Canal and Woodruff Place and around such landmarks and public spaces as Garfield Park, and Indiana University School of Medicine.

It’s a start, but you’re still not going to be seeing that 5G indicator very often even if you have one of the handful of compatible devices.

Business customers and consumers can access the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network with one of five 5G-enabled devices – the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the moto z3 and z4 combined with the 5G moto mod, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or the Inseego MiFi M1000.

The good news is that last device will work with iPhones, connecting to the Verizon 5G service and creating a Wi-Fi hotspot that will bring those speeds to your Apple devices. You’ll need to wait until next year, however, to get iPhones with built-in 5G support.

