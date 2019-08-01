Here’s what all the iPhone status bar icons mean

Are you seeing some strange status bar icons on your iPhone? Or maybe you’re just curious to see the full list? Follow along below for a complete rundown of all the iPhone status bar icons.

You’re probably aware of what most iPhone status bar icons mean, but there are some that you don’t see very often among the 27 total icons. Check out the full list below to figure out one that you’re not sure of, or bone up on your random iPhone knowledge.

  • On iPhone 8 and earlier, you’ll see more status bar icons at the top of your screen
  • On iPhone X and later, you’ll see fewer status bar icons. Open Control Center to see all of them (swipe down from the top right corner)

As detailed in an Apple Support document, here’s the full list of iPhone status bar icons:

iPhone status icons mean signalYou’re in range of your cellular network and can make and receive calls. If there’s no signal, “No service” appears.

iPhone status icons mean dual SIM signal

On your iPhone with Dual SIM capability, you’re in range of your cellular network and can make and receive calls. If there’s no signal, “No service” appears.

iPhone status icons mean LTE

Your carrier’s LTE network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the internet over that network. (iPhone 5 and later. Not available in all areas.)

Your carrier’s 5G E network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the Internet over that network. Works with iPhone 8 and later. (Not available in all areas).

Your carrier’s 4G UMTS (GSM) or LTE network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the Internet over that network. (Not available in all areas.)

our carrier’s 3G UMTS (GSM) or EV-DO (CDMA) network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the internet over that network.

Your carrier’s GPRS (GSM) or 1xRTT (CDMA) network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the internet over that network.

Your carrier’s EDGE (GSM) network is available, and your iPhone can connect to the internet over that network.

You can use Wi-Fi calling. Your carrier also appears next to the icon.

Your iPhone is connected to the Internet over Wi-Fi.

iPhone status icons mean VPN

You’re connected to a network using VPN.

iPhone status icons mean location

An app or website is using Location Services. A hollow  means that an item may receive your location under certain conditions.

There’s network activity.

Call Forwarding is on.

iPhone status icons mean Airplane Mode

Airplane Mode is on. You can’t make calls or use Bluetooth until you turn off this setting (unless you turn Bluetooth back on after enabling Airplane Mode).

iPhone status icons mean TTY

Teletype (TTY) is on.

Orientation Lock is on. Your screen won’t rotate until you turn off this setting.

iPhone status icons mean Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb is on. This setting silences calls, alerts, and notifications until you turn it off. Alarms will still sound.

Your iPhone is syncing with iTunes.

iPhone status icons mean locked

Your iPhone is locked with a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

Your iPhone is paired with a wireless headset, headphones, or earbuds.

An alarm is set.

This icon shows the battery level of your iPhone. If this icon is yellow, Low Power Mode is on. If this icon is red, then your iPhone has less than 20% charge.

The battery level of your paired Bluetooth device.

Your iPhone is connected to the Internet through the Personal Hotspot of another iOS device.

Your iPhone is charging.

Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay.

Apple also notes what the three different status bar colors mean:

