How to send iPhone calls directly to voicemail

Do you want to send iPhone calls directly to voicemail instead of just silencing them? Read on for a quick tutorial on how to do this in a few different circumstances.

There are several options for when you don’t want to answer an incoming call on your iPhone. Follow along below for how to send calls directly to voicemail from the Lock screen, Home screen, and with supported headphones.

How to send calls directly to voicemail on iPhone

If your iPhone is locked, double-click the Side button quickly (or Sleep/Wake button) If your iPhone is unlocked, tap the Decline button on your screen When using headphones with in-line buttons (like EarPods), press and hold the center button until you hear two low beeps

Apple does note that this feature isn’t available in all regions. Read more about managing incoming iPhone calls on this Apple Support document.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our How to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: