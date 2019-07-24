Trying to figure out how to repeat a song or album on iOS 13 with your iPhone or iPad? Read along for where the repeat button has been moved to in the Music app.

iOS 13 brings a host of new features and also a variety of changes like UI tweaks. Now the repeat song or album button in the Music app has been moved, and it’s hidden one layer deeper than it was with iOS 12. Follow along for how to repeat a song or album on your iPhone or iPad in iOS 13.

Note: iOS 13 is currently available as a developer and public beta. Apple will release the public version of the software later this fall.

How to repeat song or album on iOS 13

Open the Music app and play a song or album Tap the now playing strip at the bottom of your screen (bottom right on iPad) Tap the three-line icon in the bottom right corner Tap the repeat icon to the right of Up Next Tapping once will repeat an album, tapping twice will repeat a song

Here’s how the process looks:

Tap the repeat icon once to repeat an album or playlist, tap it twice to repeat a song.

As shown in the middle image above, tap the three-line icon to go back to the now playing card. The repeat status will show up in the bottom right corner when it is turned on.

