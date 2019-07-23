Having trouble with your Apple TV remote? Follow along for a few solutions to fix it including how to re-pair your Apple TV remote.

If your Apple TV remote isn’t working normally or not working at all, there are a few steps to follow. First, make sure there’s nothing blocking your TV or receiver (the remote may need line of sight to an IR receiver for changing volume). Also, make sure you’re nearby your Apple TV as it needs to be within Bluetooth range to work.

If it’s still not working follow the steps below.

How to fix an Apple TV remote that’s not working normally

Charge your Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote (Apple recommends 30 minutes) Holding the remote 3-inches away from your Apple TV, press and hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons for five seconds (put the remote on top of your Apple TV if asked to do so) Unplug your Apple TV’s power cable from the wall or surge protector, wait at least six seconds, and then plug it back in

If it still isn’t working, you can use the built-in Apple TV Remote app for iOS or contact Apple Support for more help. If you’ve lost your Apple TV remote, you can buy another one. Apple charges $60, while you can find it on Amazon for $50.

If you have an older Apple TV with an aluminum or white remote, read how to re-pair it here.

