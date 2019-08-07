Apple launches new ASMR series with iPhone-shot videos and recordings

Apple today has released four new Shot on iPhone videos, this time highlighting both the camera and microphone quality of the iPhone. The videos are part of a new series from Apple called “Apple ASMR.”

Each of the new videos focuses on a specific sound for ultimate autonomous sensory meridian response. One highlights “a calm rain at camp,” while another features “crunching sounds on the trail.” There are also videos on “a calm rain at camp” and “whispers from Ghost Forrest.”

Apple notes that these videos are “best enjoyed with headphones.” The videos were all shot with iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but Apple points out that “additional software and professional hardware used.”

ASMR, shot and recorded on iPhone, to relax wherever you are. Savor the rhythmic sounds of wood as it’s scraped and shaved into a work of art.

Watch the new videos below and let us know what you think of them down in the comments.