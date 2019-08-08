Last year, Apple launched an “Apple Music for Artists” platform that displayed things like analytical data, milestones, and more. That dashboard, however, was only available via the web and to a small group of artists. All of that changes today, with Apple launching a new Apple Music for Artists app for iOS and more.

As detailed by TechCrunch, Apple Music for Artists is now out of beta, allowing all artists to see data on how many times songs have been played, listeners reach, and more. There’s also an “insights” section that offers data on week-over-week performance, trends, and more.

Apple’s privacy values remain strong with this platform. While you can see data such as popularity among certain age groups and cities, you can’t cross-reference different datasets. For example, you can’t track how many users between a certain age group and in a specific city are listening to a song.

Other features offered by Apple Music for Artists include things like song purchases, inclusion in Apple-curated playlists, and more. Data is available from the launch of Apple Music in 2015 through the most recent 24 hours.

Perhaps most notably, the platform also now integrates data from Shazam. This allows artists to see things like their top Shazam cities and countries, which help music labels and artists know where to start pushing a specific song or artist.

Apple emphasizes that Apple Music for Artists is particularly useful for indie musicians, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to this type of data:

“As a truly independent artist with a small team, music analytics is something we can’t do without. We don’t have the luxury of deep major label market research to rely on to help us make important decisions like where to perform and how to advertise the things that we make,” says Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar, who was one of several artists consulted during the build-out.

You can learn more and sign up on the Apple Music for Artists website.

