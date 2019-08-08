Wireless speaker maker Sonos is set to hold what it describes as its biggest event of the year in two and a half weeks. The event is expected to include the first look at new products coming out of Sonos later this year.

Sonos is inviting press — we’ll be there — to a special event across two days in New York City on August 26th and August 27th. While it doesn’t sound like the sort of public announcement event we saw in 2017 and 2018, we do expect to learn about new products coming out of Sonos before the end of the year.

The company recently started shipping the first new products through the IKEA partnership including an AirPlay 2-compatible speaker lamp and bookshelf speaker, and we saw Sonos introduce a more affordable AirPlay 2 sound bar with Sonos Beam last year.

Sonos still has an opportunity to expand into portable and outdoor speakers as well as headphones if it wants to bring music to more places in our lives, so we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks to see what comes out of Sonos this fall.

What new products from Sonos would you like to see? Let us know in the comments!

