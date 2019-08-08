Tim Cook meets with US Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz at Apple Park

Tim Cook today met with Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. The two met at Apple Park, with Shultz sharing a picture from the visit on his Twitter account.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

On Twitter, Schultz thanked Cook for meeting with him to “share ideas, perspectives, and experiences.” He noted that while he and Cook are in different positions, they share a similar purpose:

Our industries are different, but our purpose is similar — do the best for our people, provide the highest level of service possible, & make a positive impact in the world. Honored to meet w/ Apple CEO, Tim Cook, to share ideas, perspectives, & experiences. Thank you, Sir!

Apple has worked with the Coast Guard in the past. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Apple noted that the US Coast Guard had specifically equipped helicopters with iPads to help coordinate search and rescue teams.

Our industries are different, but our purpose is similar – do the best for our people, provide the highest level of service possible, & make a positive impact in the world. Honored to meet w/ @Apple CEO, @tim_cook, to share ideas, perspectives, & experiences. Thank you, Sir! pic.twitter.com/dvJUbSt8TJ — Admiral Karl Schultz (@ComdtUSCG) August 8, 2019

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: