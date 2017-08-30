Tim Cook pens employee email in wake of Hurricane Harvey, says Apple has donated $2M to relief efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook this week penned a company-wide email in wake of Hurricane Harvey. In the email, obtained by BuzzFeed, Cook said that “the storm’s impact is felt by all of us” as Texas is home to some 8,700 Apple employees and outlined Apple’s efforts to help…

Cook noted in the email that he was in Austin last week before the landfall of Harvey and Apple’s Austin campus was already bracing for the impact and preparing to help those in need. In conjunction with the Central Texas Food Bank and Caffe Macs, Apple is running a donation drive for food, diapers, and personal hygiene items.

I was in Austin the day before Harvey came ashore, and the team was already bracing for the storm and the long recovery. Today that work continues. At our Austin campuses, we are kicking off a donation drive in partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank and Caffè Macs to collect food, diapers and personal hygiene items — all things that are critical in the aftermath of a storm of this magnitude.

Furthermore, Cook said that customers have donated $1 million via iTunes to the Red Cross in support of Harvey relief efforts, while Apple itself has donated $2 million:

As Harvey was making landfall, we put in motion critical donation programs. Apple is making it easy for customers to donate directly to the American Red Cross through the App Store, iTunes and apple.com, and we’re matching employee donations two-for-one. Thanks to your generosity and that of our users, Apple has helped raise more than $1 million in just the past few days. That’s in addition to the $2 million Apple pledged to the Red Cross over the weekend.

Cook also said that Apple is working to open its Houston area stores as soon as possible so they can “serve people who have been impacted by the storm.” The company hopes that stores will reopen as soon as tomorrow.

Finally, the Apple CEO wraps the email by saying Apple is committed to help as there is “still much to do” following Harvey’s devastation.

Because Texas is home to more than 8,700 of our coworkers, the storm’s impact is felt by all of us. There’s still much to do, and Apple is committed to help.

Below is the full email:

Team, As you know, Hurricane Harvey is having a devastating impact on Texas and Louisiana. Our thoughts are with our employees in the storm zone and the millions of people whose lives have been disrupted by rain, wind and floods. I want to update you on some of the things Apple has been doing to help, and ways that you can get involved. On the ground, Apple’s global crisis management team is working to support our employees directly affected by the flooding in Texas. The team is in close contact with Apple employees in the Houston area, and they’re actively doing everything they can to assist, including moving some employees and their families to safety. Apple employees in the Houston area have generously been helping people displaced by the flooding by opening their homes to team members and their families, and in some cases, assisting in rescue operations. We’re also proud that the US Coast Guard is using Apple products in those efforts, with nearly two dozen USCG helicopters specially equipped with iPads to help coordinate search and rescue teams. As Harvey was making landfall, we put in motion critical donation programs. Apple is making it easy for customers to donate directly to the American Red Cross through the App Store, iTunes and apple.com, and we’re matching employee donations two-for-one. Thanks to your generosity and that of our users, Apple has helped raise more than $1 million in just the past few days. That’s in addition to the $2 million Apple pledged to the Red Cross over the weekend. Though our stores in the Houston area are still closed today, we’re working hard to get as many as possible open tomorrow to serve people who have been impacted by the storm. Our teams are eager to help with problems large and small, and they know there are lots of people in that area who need it. I was in Austin the day before Harvey came ashore, and the team was already bracing for the storm and the long recovery. Today that work continues. At our Austin campuses, we are kicking off a donation drive in partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank and Caffè Macs to collect food, diapers and personal hygiene items — all things that are critical in the aftermath of a storm of this magnitude. Because Texas is home to more than 8,700 of our coworkers, the storm’s impact is felt by all of us. There’s still much to do, and Apple is committed to help. Tim

