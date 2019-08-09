Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage is $349 off to lead today’s best deals. Other notable offers include the LIFX HomeKit Tile Lighting system at $166, and a refurbished 128GB iPhone 7 for $189. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $349 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

If you’re willing to go with a previous generation MacBook Air, there are currently big savings to be had. B&H offers the late 2018 model with 256GB worth of storage for $1,050. That’s down $349 from the regular going rate and $50 less than our previous mention.

Notable specs include a 13-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and more. Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Ambient HomeKit lighting arrives for $166

Amazon has the LIFX Tile Modular HomeKit Lighting Set for $166. It typically goes for $250 with today’s offer being at least 20% off from other retailers. LIFX Tile brings multicolor lighting with HomeKit control to your space, offering a wide range of colors and more. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

This refurb iPhone 7 deal is perfect for kids

Today only, Woot has the refurbished iPhone 7 with 128GB of storage for $189. It typically goes for $379 or more in refurbished condition at Apple. Ideal for kids, a second phone, or for grandparents. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and more. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

