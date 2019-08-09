After learning about two new multi-device wireless charging options set to arrive from Mophie at Apple Stores, the company has officially launched the new products in the US. However, the dual wireless charger has a $20 markup if purchased from Apple instead of Mophie.

After previously showing up on Apple.com for other countries, Mophie detailed the new wireless chargers in a press release today as they’ve landed at US Apple Stores and online. The new options include a dual wireless charging pad and a 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. As we mentioned yesterday, this is notable as these are the first multi-device wireless chargers Apple is selling since it canceled AirPower.

Curiously, at the time of writing, the dual wireless charging pad is priced at $80 direct from Mophie and goes for $99 from Apple. They share the same SKU and appear to be the same product.

The mophie dual wireless charging pad charges any compatible iPhone and AirPods quickly and efficiently. An extra USB-A port allows a third USB device to be charged simultaneously, such as Apple Watch.

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad gives a bit closer experience to what AirPower was planning to offer before it was canceled. However, it’s not as flexible with a specific spot each of your devices needs to rest.

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is available in black and white and sells for $140 as an Apple exclusive for now. Here’s how the company describes this charger.

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad conveniently charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch from one central location. To ensure a seamless charging experience for all three devices, it features a dedicated cavity for AirPods, and an integrated charging stand for Apple Watch that holds it at the ideal angle for Nightstand Mode with an unobstructed view of the screen.

Check out the promo videos below for a closer look at these new Mophie wireless chargers:

