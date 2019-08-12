Hands-on with the premium CATCH:2 aluminum and Italian leather dual wireless charger

Since Apple debuted wireless charging support in its iPhones back in 2017, the market for wireless chargers has quickly become crowded. However, options for premium wireless chargers are more limited. Ahead of the launch of Courant’s CATCH:2 today, we’ve been able to spend some time with the slick aluminum and Italian leather-clad dual wireless charger.

After launching last fall, Courant has seen success with its wireless chargers being adopted by luxury hotels like The Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons. High-end retailers that have started selling the products include Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Today, Courant is launching its CATCH:2 dual wireless charger as the latest addition to its refined lineup of charging products.

CATCH:2 highlights

Dual wireless charging (up to 10W each)

Premium pebble-grain Italian leather

High-grade matte aluminum alloy

Durable braided nylon cable (USB-C)

Weighted, non-slip construction

5-Coil Qi-Certified fast wireless charging

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick

Powered via USB-C (works with MacBook Pro too)

Build quality & materials

The Courant CATCH:2 comes in sharp, clean packaging with a matte finish. There’s a nylon pull that makes it easy to open. I tested out the Ash color that features aluminum in a space gray finish. Other choices include Black, Bone, Dusty Rose, and Pacific Blue.

As soon as you pick up CATCH:2, you notice the weight and quality from the aluminum build that makes up the entire device except for the Italian leather found on top and the non-slip feet on the bottom. The dual wireless charger features smooth rounded corners with flat aluminum sides, reminiscent of the iPhone SE. I think it makes for a sharp aesthetic.

Another design choice that gives CATCH:2 a clean look is the lack of branding on the top of the wireless charger. There are three embossed dots in the Italian leather to quickly give users an idea where center is, which reminds me of Apple’s original iPad Smart Connector. A small and subtle Courant logo is etched into the aluminum base on the right side.

Small touches that are appreciated include a color-matched braided nylon USB-C to USB-C cable and 30W charger.

In Use

I found the CATCH:2 to be impressive as I used it during the last week. The look, feel, and build quality all line up with the wireless charger’s price and billing as a premium product. Then a mix of smaller features and touches made me enjoy it even more.

It’s great to see USB-C on CATCH:2 and not only does it come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but you can use it with a MacBook as well as the provided power brick. That’s not true for all wireless chargers. Another aspect I really enjoy is since it has 5 Qi coils, you can place your iPhone horizontally on the pad if you only need to charge one device.

Further, when charging two iPhones you’re getting the full 7.5W of power that the devices can accept. If Apple ups that in the future with a software update or new iPhones, CATCH:2 will charge each device at up to 10W (handy now if you have an Android smartphone as well).

CATCH:2 features two small LEDs to indicate when a device is charging. I like that Courant put them on the backside of the charger so they aren’t distracting at night if used in a bedroom.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a clean and sharp premium dual wireless charger, CATCH:2 certainly fits the bill. It’s priced at $175 and is shipping now. The main downside I can think of is missing out on a way to charge Apple Watch, so that’s something to consider. But if you prefer a clean aluminum and leather aesthetic that can handle charging two iPhones or an iPhone and AirPods, and offers features like support for charging with MacBooks and more, CATCH:2 is worth considering.

CATCH:2 joins Courants other premium wireless chargers, CATCH:1, CATCH:3, and CARRY, which we were able to check out as well and found them to come with the same great build quality and features.

