Zagg has unveiled its latest keyboard case for iPad mini 5 that offers full device protection, backlit keys (7 colors), 180-degree viewing angles, up to two-year battery life, and more.

Zagg’s folio keyboard case for iPad mini 5 comes after being available for other models like the 9.7-inch 5th and 6th gen iPads.

The keyboard folio offers front and back protection with a textured exterior, dedicated function keys, and up to two years of use on one charge (via included Micro USB cable).

Zagg folio for iPad mini 5 highlights

Lightweight Keyboard: The lightweight, portable keyboard fits easily in your bag so you can stay productive while you’re on-the-go.

Backlit, Laptop-style Keys: Keys are backlit in seven different colors, and their clean, precise keystrokes provide an easy, comfortable typing experience.

Versatile, 180° Hinge: The Folio’s hinge adjusts like a laptop so you get the perfect viewing angle.

Fashionable, Textured Case: The textured case protects your iPad Pro from bumps, scratches, dust and the contents of your bag.

Long-lasting Battery: Get up to two years of typing in between charges.

The folio for iPad mini 5 is available now direct from Zagg and is priced at $99.

