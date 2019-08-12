Zagg launches iPad mini 5 keyboard folio case with colored backlit keys, up to 2-year battery life, more
Zagg has unveiled its latest keyboard case for iPad mini 5 that offers full device protection, backlit keys (7 colors), 180-degree viewing angles, up to two-year battery life, and more.
Zagg’s folio keyboard case for iPad mini 5 comes after being available for other models like the 9.7-inch 5th and 6th gen iPads.
The keyboard folio offers front and back protection with a textured exterior, dedicated function keys, and up to two years of use on one charge (via included Micro USB cable).
Zagg folio for iPad mini 5 highlights
- Lightweight Keyboard: The lightweight, portable keyboard fits easily in your bag so you can stay productive while you’re on-the-go.
- Backlit, Laptop-style Keys: Keys are backlit in seven different colors, and their clean, precise keystrokes provide an easy, comfortable typing experience.
- Versatile, 180° Hinge: The Folio’s hinge adjusts like a laptop so you get the perfect viewing angle.
- Fashionable, Textured Case: The textured case protects your iPad Pro from bumps, scratches, dust and the contents of your bag.
- Long-lasting Battery: Get up to two years of typing in between charges.
The folio for iPad mini 5 is available now direct from Zagg and is priced at $99.
