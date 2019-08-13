Amazon takes $52 off the 2019 iPad Air, plus Apple Watch Series 3 hits a new all-time low and LG’s 27-inch USB-C Monitor is $105 off. You’ll find all this and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2019 iPad Air up to $52 off at Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $52 off Apple’s 2019 iPad Air, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. The biggest discounts can be found on cellular and 256 GB models. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7 MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits new all-time low

Notable deals at Walmart deliver new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models. That brings the price down to $229, which is as much as $150 off the regular going rate. We’re expecting new Apple Watch models next month, but that doesn’t mean Series 3 isn’t worth a hard look at this price. Features include a swimproof design and cellular connectivity, so you’ll always be able to receive messages and phone calls wherever your travels take you. Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor gets $105 discount

Today only, B&H has one of LG’s latest 27-inch 4K monitors witch USB-C on sale for $415. That’s over $100 off and a new all-time low price. Headlined by USB-C, this monitor also packs dual HDMI, DisplayPort, as well as USB 3.0 inputs and more. Its 4K HDR offers plenty of screen real estate for browsing multiple windows, keeping an eye on email or Twitter and more.

