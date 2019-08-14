9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 4: Apple Watch and learning to love workouts with Kyle Seth Gray

9to5Mac Watch Time is a new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In the fourth episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Kyle Seth Gray to talk about fitness experiences in school, fitness trackers before the Apple Watch, useful watchOS apps for exercise tracking, learning to scale and even enjoy workouts including cycling and yoga with the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-08-14-2019.mp3

Note from Zac:

While Kyle’s audio recording was pristine, my local recording had a bit more background noise than preferred. We recorded a few Saturday’s ago during a free hour we both shared, so my two kids playing can be heard a few times while I’m speaking. My apologies; hope everyone enjoys our casual conversation all the same!

Links discussed in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Kyle Seth Gray:

Instagram @kylesethgray

Twitter @kylesethgray

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!