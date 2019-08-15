Apple Card offers a super fast and simple application process that’s done right on your iPhone. However, you may want to check into a few things before signing up for the new credit card like checking your credit score, looking over your credit report, and more.

Apple has shared in a support document details on why you may be approved or declined for Apple Card. Naturally, your credit score and details on your credit report will be big factors. There are a few ways to check your credit score for free. Many banks and credit card companies like Chase, Discover, Citi, and more offer free credit scores and basic reports to understand where you stand. We’ll also cover a few more options below.

Keep in mind free services will often give you your credit score from one or two of the three credit bureaus but usually not all three. You can get all three directly from one of the bureaus but may sure to cancel any free trials to avoid any monthly charges.

Apple Card is still rolling out in waves to users who expressed interest on Apple’s website. Some have been approved with credit scores in the 600 range. But keep in mind your mileage may vary. Also, be sure to remove your credit freeze if you have one with TransUnion before you decide to apply for Apple Card.

How to check your credit score for free before applying for Apple Card

Check with your current bank or credit card company to see if you can check your credit score for free If not, Credit Karma and Credit Sesame are two great free options to check your credit You can head to one of the three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) but be careful to cancel any free trials before they start charging monthly fees

