Like nearly every other feature of Apple Card, monthly payments are managed through the Wallet app on your iPhone. Here’s how to manage your Apple Card bank accounts.
The first time you go to pay your Apple Card statement, the Wallet app will ask you to add a bank account, or use the bank account associated with your Apple Cash account. If you got through this setup process, but later decide you need to add another bank account, it’s very easy to do so directly in the Wallet app.
How to manage your Apple Card bank accounts
- Open the Wallet app
- Tap your Apple Card
- Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner
- Tap “Bank Accounts”
- Choose “Edit” to remove a bank account, or “Add” to add a new account
Once you add a new bank account, you can set a new default payment method or choose an account each time you pay your bill.
Apple Card does not support paying your monthly statement via a debit card or another credit card. Thus, the only option is to pay your bill is via a bank account.
