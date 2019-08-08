Apple Card is now rolling out to users who signed up on Apple’s website. Read on as we explain how to view your Apple Card card number.

Notably, the physical titanium card for Apple Card does not contain your card number. This means you can’t just look at your card the next time you need to manually type your card number somewhere. Instead, you’ll need to head to the Wallet app.

How to view your Apple Card card number

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone Choose Apple Card from your list of cards Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner Tap “Card Information” Authenticate with Face ID or Touch

Once you see your card number, you can long-press on it to copy it to your clipboard. You can also request a new number if you feel that yours has been compromised. This means you don’t have to call Apple or Goldman Sachs to get an all-new Apple Card in instances of fraud.

