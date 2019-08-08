How to get Siri to say names right on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Are you tired of Siri mispronouncing your name and others’ names? Read on for how to easily get Siri to say names right on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

With all the different ways to pronounce names, it’s understandable that Siri can’t get them right by default. Fortunately, there’s a quick process to help the voice assistant out and get Siri to say names right. Keep in mind you can do this for yourself as well as any of your contacts.

While the images below show the steps on iPhone, you can teach Siri how to say names on iPad and Mac as well (not supported on Apple Watch).

How to get Siri to say names right

Use the Siri command “Learn to pronounce ____________” Fill in the blank with a contact’s name or “my name” Tell Siri how to pronounce the first name, then choose from the options given Tell Siri how to pronounce the last name, then choose the best option You can also repeat how to pronounce it by tapping “Tell Siri again” if the offered options aren’t quite right

Here’s how the process looks:

