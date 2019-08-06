Whether you want to remove an iOS beta or a different type of profile, follow along below for how to remove iOS configuration profiles on iPhone and iPad.

iOS configuration profiles can include data, settings, and apps. They are also used for Apple’s developer and public beta programs.

If you want to uninstall an iOS public beta profile from your iPad or iPhone, one of the easiest ways is to follow the steps below and restart your device. Then look for the next available public software update and install it (Settings → General → Software Update). If you want to uninstall an iOS beta immediately, read more about that here.

Note: If you have a managed device from a business or institution with an iOS configuration profile, you may not be able to remove it.

How to remove iOS configuration profiles on iPhone or iPad

Open Settings and choose General Swipe down and choose Profile Choose a profile configuration profile Tap Remove Profile, enter your passcode if required, choose Remove Profile again

Here’s how the process looks:

Read more about installing and removing configuration profiles on iPhone and iPad here.

