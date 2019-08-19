Latest iPad Pro price drops deliver new Amazon all-time prices, Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits a new low at $229, and LaCie Thunderbolt 3 storage deals abound. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

iPad Pro price drops take up to $399 off

New iPad Pro price drops at Amazon deliver up to $399 off alongside new all-time low pricing. This is double the discount we’re seeing at other mainline retailers. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12 MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Put your savings to good use and pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple Watch Series 3 cellular hits new low price

Walmart has Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular for $229. That’s $150 off the regular going rate and easily the best price we’ve tracked to date. While new models are expected soon, Apple will continue to update Series 3 models with fresh software for the foreseeable future. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra band. First-party options from Apple come in various finishes, or you can swing by our roundup of the best third-party straps for even more styles on sale.

LaCie Thunderbolt 3 portable hard drive is $140

Amazon offers the LaCie Mobile 5TB Thunderbolt 3 Portable Hard Drive for $140. It typically sells for $180. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low price. Ships with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A cables, delivering significantly faster transfer speeds than previous generation models. Includes one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Making great coffee on the road: Building a mobile coffee bar with The Bergamot [Video]

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]

Swidget Configurable Outlet Review: Future-proof your smart home [Video]